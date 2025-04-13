Get Your Home Ready for Warmer Weather with These Seasonal Tips

(BPT) – As winter fades and spring arrives, it’s time for homeowners to prepare their homes for the changing season. Freezing temperatures, heavy rains and snow buildup can take a toll on your property, making spring maintenance essential for preventing costly repairs and keeping your home in top shape.

“The transition from winter to spring is the perfect time for homeowners to inspect their property for any damage caused by cold weather,” said Bonnie Lee, Vice President of Property Claims at Mercury Insurance. “By tackling maintenance tasks early, you can prevent small issues from becoming bigger problems as temperatures rise.”

Spring Home Maintenance Checklist

Inspect gutters and prepare your roof for spring storms: Winter weather can leave gutters clogged with debris. Clear out your gutters and ensure downspouts are secure to prevent water damage. It’s also a good time to check for visible roof damage and trim overhanging branches. For added protection, homeowners may consider sealing their roof deck and asking their contractor about the FORTIFIED roofing standard , as recommended by the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS). These steps can help reduce water intrusion and better prepare your home for severe spring weather.

“By staying proactive with seasonal home maintenance, homeowners can protect their investment and avoid unexpected repairs,” added Bonnie Lee, Vice President of Property Claims at Mercury Insurance. “A little preparation now can go a long way in ensuring a smooth transition into spring.”

Protect Your Home Year-Round

Seasonal maintenance is key to keeping your home in top condition, but having the right insurance coverage is just as important. Mercury Insurance offers homeowners coverage to protect against unexpected damages and weather-related issues.

To learn more about how Mercury Insurance can help safeguard your home, visit MercuryInsurance.com.