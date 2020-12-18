Ghanbari Achieves Strong Support for Wood County in Upcoming Capital Bill

COLUMBUS – State Rep. Haraz N. Ghanbari (R-Perrysburg) announces and supports the upcoming two-year state construction budget, which includes funding for a variety of initiatives across the state as well as aid for local projects throughout Wood County. The capital bill is being included in Senate Bill 310, which is currently pending in a House-Senate conference committee.

“The capital bill is going to be providing Wood County with appropriations for a variety of projects including construction investments in our communities, higher education facilities, and our parks and recreation,” said Ghanbari. “I am proud to have worked collaboratively with our community leaders to review, submit and advocate for these projects.”

In total, Wood County is scheduled to receive $2.79 million within the legislation. Local projects funded within the bill include:

Bowling Green MARCS Tower, $500,000;

(Cocoon) Comprehensive Advocacy Center for Survivors of Domestic and Sexual Violence, $200,000;

Northwood Community Recreation Center, $1,000,000;

Rossford Marina and Veterans Memorial Park Safety Renovations, $300,000;

Perrysburg Inclusive Playground at Rotary Park, $50,000;

Stoner Pond at Ranger Park Fishing Dock Construction, $50,000;

Village of Weston Community Splash Pad, $30,000;

Weston Reservoir Restoration, $30,000;

Oak Street Theater Renovation, $200,000;

History of Weston, Historical Offerings, $30,000;

BGSU Ohio Robotics Research and Training Center, $250,000;

BGSU Wood County Nursing Facility, $50,000; and

Owens Community College Harvest Food Pantry and Clothes Center, $100,000.

Statewide, the bill commits over $2 billion in new capital appropriations for a wide variety of infrastructure across Ohio. This is in addition to more than $500 million previously approved by lawmakers for schools and local infrastructure projects.

Statewide highlights include:

$452 million for the Department of Higher Education, which includes funding for traditional and regional campuses and community colleges;

$300 million for K-12 school building construction and improvements;

$10 million for safety grants for K-12 schools and Ohio’s colleges and universities;

$280 million for the Ohio Public Works Commission, which supports a variety of infrastructure initiatives, including local water, sewer and road projects;

$62.5 million for the Clean Ohio Program; and

$50 million for county jail projects. Funding will be allocated through a competitive, needs-based process.

The legislation awaits further consideration within the conference committee.