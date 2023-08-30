Ghanbari Announces $1.1 Million for Wood County Computer Aided Dispatch System

COLUMBUS, OH – State Rep. Haraz N. Ghanbari (R-Perrysburg) announces The Ohio Office of Budget and Management has approved $1.1 million in funding for the Wood County Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) system community project for the area.

“As a strong supporter of public safety and first responders, I’m thrilled to have secured this funding to improve the efficiency of our response systems in order for our first responders to act more quickly when an emergency or a crisis is happening within our communities,” Ghanbari said.

The funds will be used toward the purchase of a county-wide CAD system in order to enable faster response times for the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, Police Departments, Fire Departments and Emergency Medical Services across multiple public safety answering points in Wood County.

The funding request, facilitated through Bowling Green State University, will also ensure internship opportunities within the field of criminal justice.

Ghanbari championed this request during the capital budget of the 134th General Assembly.