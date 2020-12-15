Ghanbari Announces Approval of Local Projects, Bringing Hundreds of Jobs

COLUMBUS – State Rep. Haraz N. Ghanbari (R-Perrysburg) announces two local Wood County projects that were approved today at the state’s Controlling Board meeting. Ghanbari applauds both of the initiatives.

“I’m thankful for the Controlling Board today on releasing the funds for these measures,” said Ghanbari. “The projects will lead to further restoration and improvements to parts of our communities, including BGSU and Henry Township.”

The allocations for the two measures includes:

$3,979,418 for building infrastructure at Bowling Green State University (BGSU)

$600,000 for public roadwork improvements in Henry Township

Specifically, for BGSU, the infrastructure improvements includes replacing the rapidly deterioration built in 1992. Additional work includes repairs to help support academic and campus buildings, some of which includes infrastructure for water flow.

Henry Township is also receiving funding for the Wood County Port Authority. The appropriations are for public roadwork improvements in support of the United Parcel Service project. The Roadwork Development Grants are awarded for public roadwork improvements that support the expansion or attraction of businesses. As a result of the measure, it will create 606 new, full-time jobs.