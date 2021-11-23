Ghanbari Announces Local (Wood County) Funding

COLUMBUS – State Rep. Haraz N. Ghanbari (R-Perrysburg) announces the Ohio State Controlling Board approved local funding on Nov. 22 for Mary Jane Thurston State Park for dam improvements and for renovations at Owens State Community College.

“This state funding is going to provide vast improvements to both the Grand Rapids and Providence dam structures for our state park as well as higher education facility improvements – I’m thankful to the Controlling Board for bringing these dollars to our community,” Ghanbari said.

The following measures were approved for Wood County:

$300,000 for dam structure assessments for Grand Rapids and Providence dam structures at Mary Jane Thurston State Park

$52,612 for Owens State Community College for College Hall renovations

Overall, the Controlling Board approved over $350,000 for the region with the two measures along with dozens of other measures for other statewide projects.

The final Controlling Board meeting for the year will be held Dec. 13.