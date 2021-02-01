Ghanbari Appointed as Chair of Armed Services and Veterans Affairs Committee

COLUMBUS – Ohio House Speaker Bob Cupp (R-Lima) today appointed State Rep. Haraz N. Ghanbari (R-Perrysburg) as Chair of the Armed Services and Veterans Affairs Committee during the 134th General Assembly.

“With my extensive military background, I’m proud and honored to be representing Ohio on this prestigious committee,” said Ghanbari. “Every day, I will see it as a duty to righteously serve my fellow military service men and women, as well as our veterans, to ensure their issues are heard and promptly addressed across Ohio.”

Ghanbari has dedicated his life to serving others and has nearly two decades of military service. He is a Navy veteran of Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan and Operation Inherent Resolve, and an Army veteran of Operation Joint Forge in Bosnia. Promoted to Lieutenant Commander on Sept. 1, 2018, he currently continues his service in the United States Navy Reserve.

Ghanbari will also serve on the following House committees:

Finance

Finance Subcommittee on Higher Education

Transportation and Public Safety

Technology and Innovation

House committees can be streamed live on www.ohiochannel.org.

State Representative Haraz N. Ghanbari was appointed in March 2019 and is serving his first full term in the Ohio House of Representatives after being elected in November 2020. He represents the 3rd Ohio House District, serving residents of Wood County.

For more information, please contact Representative Ghanbari’s office at (614) 466-8104 or Rep03@ohiohouse.gov.