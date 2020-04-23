Ghanbari Encourages Organizations to Access PPE at OMA Exchange

PERRYSBURG – The Ohio Manufacturing Alliance has launched the new Ohio Emergency PPE Makers’ Exchange. The initiative is an online marketplace for organizations to access a wide selection of personal protective equipment (PPE) created by Ohio manufacturers.

“I believe this is a smart way to help our healthcare professionals, first responders, and other essential businesses that desperately need PPE,” said State Rep. Haraz N. Ghanbari (R-Perrysburg). “At the beginning of April, I helped facilitate the communication of getting our manufacturers throughout the region to sign-up for this exchange and it’s encouraging to see it come to fruition. This will further help with the safety and protection of Ohioans.”

The Ohio Manufacturing Alliance announced earlier this week nearly 2,000 manufacturers have signed up for the exchange. The Ohio Emergency PPE Makers’ Exchange essentially is an online marketplace, which allows organizations who require PPE to connect with manufacturers that have created it and other equipment.

Organizations can utilize the exchange by using search tools to connect with the manufacturers in order to obtain the PPE they are seeking to help combat the coronavirus.

Manufacturers who believe they can produce PPE can still sign-up by completing the survey here https://ohiomfg.formstack.com/forms/repurposing_project. Organizations facing shortages of PPE can access the Ohio Emergency PPE Makers’ Exchange at https://repurposingproject.sharetribe.com/.

