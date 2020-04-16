Ghanbari Encourages Small Businesses to Provide Input to Task Force

PERRYSBURG – State Rep. Haraz N. Ghanbari (R-Perrysburg) is encouraging small business owners throughout Wood County to submit their story of how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted their operations as leaders seek to understand the full breadth of the coronavirus to Ohio’s economy.



“I’ve been having daily conversations with small business owners across the county,” said Ghanbari. “It is important that the businesses in the 3rd House District are represented while the task force prepares to make key recommendations on opening up Ohio’s economy.”

Ghanbari will review submissions and forward to The Ohio 2020 Economic Recovery Task Force. Once submitted, the task force is planning to invite owners throughout the state to participate in an upcoming virtual meeting to explain the impact in greater detail.

If you have a business, you can email [email protected] the following information:

Name and location of the business

Number of employees

Years in business

Contact information for business owners (email, phone number)

Brief description of nature of the business

Additionally, businesses can submit written responses to the task force. If submitting or speaking before the task force, the panel asks businesses focus on the following points: