Ghanbari Highlights National Public Health Week

PERRYSBURG – State Rep. Haraz N. Ghanbari (R-Perrysburg) is recognizing April 6-12 as National Public Health Week (NPHW). Joining forces with The American Public Health Association, which has organized this campaign for over 25 years, Ghanbari aims to bring awareness to the contributions of public health while highlighting issues that are important to improving our community’s health.

“I want our neighbors across Wood County, and our fellow Ohioans, to have the tools and information to be as healthy as possible,” said Ghanbari. “Now more than ever, as we confront the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, National Public Health Week is a prime opportunity to help bring awareness.”

Throughout the week, each day will focus on a specific topic:

–April 6: Mental Health — Advocating for and promoting emotional well-being

-April 7: Maternal/Child Health — Ensuring the health of mothers and babies throughout the lifespan

-April 8: Violence Prevention — Reducing personal and community violence to improve health



-April 9: Environmental Health — Helping protect and maintain a healthy planet

-April 10: Education — Advocating for quality education and schools

-April 11: Healthy Housing — Ensuring access to affordable and safe housing

-April 12: Economics — Advocating for economic empowerment as the key to a healthy life

Additional resources regarding National Public Health Week and COVID-19 are accessible at: http://nphw.org/nphw-2020/covid-19.

State Representative Haraz N. Ghanbari is serving his first term in the Ohio House of Representatives after being appointed in March of 2019. He represents the 3rd Ohio House District, serving residents of Wood County.

For more information, please contact Representative Ghanbari’s office at (614) 466-8104 or [email protected].