Ghanbari: Ohio accepting New Enrollment to H2Ohio Program…

PERRYSBURG – State Representative Haraz N. Ghanbari (R-Perrysburg) announced today that the Ohio Department of Agriculture is currently accepting new enrollment into the H2Ohio Program.

Producers in the original 14-county targeted area of the Maumee River Watershed can sign up for the years 2022 and 2023. In addition to Wood County, the other areas include: Williams, Defiance, Paulding, Van Wert, Mercer, Fulton, Henry, Putnam, Allen, Auglaize, Lucas, Hancock and Hardin counties.

Farmers are required to submit a Voluntary Nutrient Management Plan (VNMP) at the time of application. Enrollment is open until Jan. 15, 2022 and no practices can be started prior to March 15, 2022.

Ghanbari, who authored House Bill 7 in the 133rd General Assembly, created a statewide watershed planning and management program that coincided with Governor Mike DeWine’s H2Ohio Initiative. H.B. 7 was enacted in April, 2021.

“It is our responsibility to protect and preserve Ohio’s water quality in its many lakes and rivers for our future generation to enjoy,” said Ghanbari. “Ohio’s waterways are a vibrant part of our state and this legislation created a long-term plan to protect them.”

Ghanbari further supported the H2Ohio Program by working on the two-year state operating budget that included $170 million for H2Ohio Initiatives, which takes significant strides to address water quality solutions.

The ODA is leading the efforts to reduce phosphorus runoff by incentivizing producers to implement proven, cost effective best management practices.

For more information please contact the Wood County Soil and Water Conservation District at 419-354-5517.