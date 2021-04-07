Ghanbari Receives COVID-19 Vaccine

COLUMBUS –State Rep. Haraz N. Ghanbari (R-Perrysburg) today visited the Lucas County Rec Center in Maumee, Ohio to receive his Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine by medical professionals at the Ohio Department of Health.

“Let me be clear, I believe receiving the vaccine is a personal choice and I do not support any effort to mandate it,” said Ghanbari. “And after consultation with my medical provider regarding the safety of the vaccine, I found it is safe and effective.”

Ghanbari encouraged Ohioans that wish to receive the vaccine and have questions to consult with their doctor. The representative also showed appreciation to the medical providers giving the vaccine shots to the people of Ohio.

“At the end of the day, it is a personal decision. And I appreciate the team here working to provide the vaccination to people like me, who are interested in receiving it,” Ghanbari added.

For those interested in signing up for the COVID-19 vaccine, visit https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Ghanbari’s vaccine visit from today (Tuesday, 4/6/2021)can be viewed here.