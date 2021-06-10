Ghanbari Statement on First Solar Inc. Announcement

COLUMBUS – State Rep. Haraz N. Ghanbari (R-Perrysburg) has released the following statement on the announcement today of the First Solar Inc. expansion plans in Wood County:

“It’s very great to see the continued commitment of companies wanting to settle right here in Wood County. This means strong economic investments and hundreds of more jobs. Just late last month we announced a major company, Peloton, plans to build their first U.S. factory right here in Wood County – this shows major progress for our region’s economic outlook.

“This solar project expansion plan resonates with the manufacturing workforce of our communities to create jobs with the potential of efficient and environmentally-friendly sources of energy for the future. Northwest Ohio is delivering on economic development, jobs, and this ultimately benefits our school districts and families regarding the financial logistics that were finalized.

“It’s an exciting time for our area and I’m very happy to be the state representative of Wood County as we move forward during an economically and environmentally positive time.”