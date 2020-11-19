Ghanbari Supports the ‘Business Fairness Act’

COLUMBUS – State Rep. Haraz N. Ghanbari (R-Perrysburg) voted in favor of House Bill 621 during session Wednesday. This legislation allows any business that can comply with safety standards from government orders or regulations to stay open.

“I continue to hear from our small business owners throughout Wood County,” said Ghanbari. “These small businesses should have every opportunity to take necessary precautions for their employees and customers and remain open for business like their corporate counterparts. Our small businesses are part of our communities’ identity.”

The bill, known as the Business Fairness Act legislation, creates competitive fairness by giving small businesses the ability to maintain operations during a public health emergency. Ghanbari testified on the floor of the chamber in support of the bill.

Ghanbari acknowledged on the House floor one of several examples of constituents that have reached out to his office with concerns over the shutdowns against small businesses versus large-retail businesses. During the initial shutdown, many large-retail stores could remain open while “non-essential” businesses, restaurants and bars were forced to close due to health orders issued by the administration.

House Bill 621 is supported by the National Federation of Independent Businesses, Ohio Council of Retail Merchants, and Ohio Small Business Council. Ghanbari was an original co-sponsor of the bill on May 7.

The legislation now heads to the Senate for consideration.

State Representative Haraz N. Ghanbari is serving his first term in the Ohio House of Representatives after being appointed in March of 2019. He represents the 3rd Ohio House District, serving residents of Wood County.