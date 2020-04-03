Ghanbari Urges Manufacturers to Sign-Up for the Repurposing Project

PERRYSBURG — Manufacturers across Ohio have the opportunity to meet the demand of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) as the health care industry faces shortages during the coronavirus pandemic.

State Rep. Haraz N. Ghanbari (R-Perrysburg) is encouraging manufacturers with the capabilities to produce PPE to join the “Repurposing Project,” as soon as possible. The completion of an online survey (https://ohiomfg.formstack.com/forms/repurposing_project) is the first step to get engaged.

“Some of the shortages of materials include, but are not limited to gloves, goggles, gowns, and N95 masks,” said Ghanbari. “This initiative is a multifaceted and well-thought out way of using all of our resources to combat COVID-19.”

Collectively known as the Ohio Manufacturing Alliance, the groups helping to lead this initiative include the Ohio Manufacturers Association (OMA), the Ohio Hospitals Association, Ohio Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP), and the Manufacturing Advocacy and Growth Network (MAGNET).

“This intricate approach will help all parties – patients, health care professionals, and manufacturers – to combat the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Ghanbari. “Our businesses here in Wood County are eager to be part of solution; as Ohioans we are all in this together.”

Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday over 600 Ohio businesses have shown interest in participating in this call to service.

