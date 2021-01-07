Ghanbari’s Water Quality Improvement Bill Signed into Law

COLUMBUS – State Rep. Haraz N. Ghanbari (R-Perrysburg) joined Gov. Mike DeWine Wednesday for the virtual signing ceremony of House Bill 7, which is legislation that Ghanbari pushed through the General Assembly last year as the bill’s primary sponsor. The legislation creates the Statewide Watershed Planning and Management Program through the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) to help with water quality improvements.

“After working on this important bill for two years, with my joint sponsor Representative John Patterson, it’s rewarding to see our governor sign the bill into law,” said Ghanbari. “I’m thankful for all the widespread support of House Bill 7, as agriculture is a prime industry throughout Wood County, water quality improvement is critical for our farmers and their production of crops across our state.”

Provisions of the bill include:

Creates the Statewide Watershed Planning and Management Program, administered by ODA;

ODA Director must categorize watersheds and appoint at least one watershed planning and management coordinator in each region to coordinate planning;

Coordinators perform certain duties in the watershed, including assisting each soil and water conservation district to identify sources and areas of water quality impairment;

ODA, in consultation with the Lake Erie Commission and the Ohio Soil and Water Conservation Commission, may establish a pilot program that assists farmers, agricultural retailers, and soil and water conservation districts in reducing phosphorus in a watershed; and

Revises requirements for CAUV eligibility of land used for biofuel production. Reduces from 50% to 20% of the amount of bio-digesters that must come from the farm.

Organizations that have publicly supported the legislation through its committee process includes the Ohio Environmental Council Action Fund, The Nature Conservancy, Ohio Farm Bureau Federation, Ohio Federation of Soil and Water Conservation Districts, Lake Erie Foundation, County Commissioners Association of Ohio, Ohio Dairy Producers Association, Coalition of Ohio Regional Districts, National Wildlife Foundation, Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Government, Chagrin River Watershed Partners, Sheep Improvement District, OSU, Ohio Soybean Association and Ohio Corn and Wheat Grower Association.