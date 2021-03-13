On America’s consumer calendar, Easter has taken a position as sort of a secondary Christmas—not only an occasion for dyeing eggs and overindulging on candy, but also a chance to pick up the spares on the gift-giving of Christmas with some smaller but heartfelt gifts. Of course, as we get older, our taste for sugar-coated bird-shaped marshmallows tends to wane. That doesn’t mean the Easter tradition has to end—it just needs some updating.

We have a few ideas for gifts for an adult Easter basket—placing them in those plastic eggs is optional.

Seed Packets

Remember that Easter’s true roots are in a celebration of springtime. Why not use the occasion to give a gift to the gardener in your life? You probably can’t fit any garden tools in the basket, but some seeds for lovely flowers, vegetables, and decorative prairie grasses can prove that great things come in small packages.

Gourmet Chocolates

Let’s allow for a few sweets. While those chalky conversation hearts may have lost their appeal, and plastic-eggs filled with jellybeans feel like child’s play, there’s always room in any grown-up’s heart for some fine chocolates. Put an upscale spin on Easter by subbing out the big milk chocolate rabbit for the nuances of dark chocolate, the decadence of turtles, or an assortment of chocolate truffles.

Tech Accessories

Maybe putting an entire tablet in the basket would be a bit much for the holiday, but how about a new cell phone case, or a new set of earbuds? We can’t live without our devices, and as they’ve become extensions of ourselves, we’re always looking for ways to reflect that. Some accessories to make our devices look better and last longer will be colorful basket items for certain.

A Quality Leather Belt

Men always need good belts, and may try to squeeze a little more life out of a belt whose best days have passed. Imagine your husband’s surprise when he digs through the plastic Easter hay and finds a ratchet belt that’s built to last. A versatile and good-looking leather belt is an essential accessory every man needs, and with its outstanding durability, it’s an Easter gift that won’t be in next year’s basket—or the year after that.

Beer, Wine, and Spirits

One of the perks of growing up is that the gifts for an adult Easter basket can be for those 21 and over. Fill out that basket with some unique and delightful craft beers, or perhaps a nice bottle of wine to go with the evening’s Easter dinner. The possibilities are, of course, endless, and the novelty of the presentation will certainly be hard to forget.