Gigabit Fiber Nearing Northwest Ohio Villages

Gigabit Fiber Hits Northwest Ohio Villages



Amplex Internet, a leader in local telecommunications for over 23 years, invests in bringing fiber-optic service to several small towns in Northwest Ohio.



Never before has this type of speed and reliability been available to families at such an affordable price. Residents and businesses in Woodville, Pemberville, Elmore, and soon Genoa, can receive anywhere from 100 to 1000 Mbps fiber-optic service, in addition to streaming TV, phone, and whole-house Wi-Fi.







We've made it extremely affordable to sign up for a complete family solution, without all the fees and pricing games of the cable companies", states Brian Hintze, Amplex Marketing Director. "Both village residents and businesses are extremely excited to finally have Internet speeds that are way above what was previously available. We knew from customer feedback that streaming TV and Wi-Fi throughout the entire home are essential service offerings, and we provide the complete package".Amplex Internet has plans to extend the fiber optic route to additional small towns in the near future. Complete information can be viewed on their website at amplex.net

Hintze added: “We currently offer fiber-optic service to Woodville, Pemberville, Elmore, and to Genoa later this year.

We first run fiber optics to our access tower, located within these towns, to which this fiber provides the bandwidth for the access towers. Because we pass many rural residential locations along the way to the towns, we can break off the mainline and offer ultra-fast fiber service to homes along this fiber path.

Never before have rural locations in this area had the ability to receive 1000 Mbps fiber service!

Amplex Internet has invested more than $2.75 million into bringing fiber-optic service to these Northwest Ohio towns.

We will invest another $1.25 million to complete Genoa and several future rural routes to connect access towers.

We have a close relationship with village administrators and local offices, and they are very excited to see Amplex Fiber available for their residents and businesses.

Myer Construction from Green Springs, OH helps to build out the initial fiber cabling groundwork. Sigma Engineering of Perrysburg, OH assists with fiber engineering plans and layout that take place before construction begins.

Amplex Internet is very proud to invest in our local communities to bring the latest advancements in telecommunications technology.”