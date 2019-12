Gingerbread Cookie Shake

Try this healthy spin on a classic cookie treat. For more recipes go to culinary.net.

1 1/2 cups vanilla protein shake

1 tbsp. molasses

1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon

1/4 tsp. ground ginger

1 frozen banana

1 tbsp. chia seeds

1/2 cup ice

Add all ingredients into a blender and blend until smooth. Serve.

SOURCE:

Culinary.net