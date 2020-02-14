Girls Basketball Wins

High School Girls Basketball Results, by Suzanne Bucher
North Baltimore @ Vanlue – 2/13/20
Varsity Girls
North Baltimore 9-7-18-9—43
Vanlue 8-8-8-0—24
Grace Hagemyer – 15
Kenzie Perez – 12
Leah Lee – 6
Halie Inbody – 6
Hailey Lennard – 2
Mia McCartney – 2
2-PT FGM-A: 11-32 (34%)
3-PT FGM-A: 4-22 (18%)
FTM-A: 9-20 (45%)
Rebounds: 34 (Hagemyer 16, Inbody 10)
Assists Leader: Lennard 3, Lee 3
Steals Leader: Smith 3, Hagemyer 2
Blocks Leader: Hagemyer 12
Turnovers: 11
Coach Pelton added” The girls have won 5 of their last 6 games. Grace Hagemyer had a Triple-Double with 15 points, 16 rebounds, 12 blocks”
Varsity Overall Record 12-7, BVC 7-3
JV Girls
N Baltimore – 27
Vanlue – 15
UPCOMING GIRLS GAMES
Sat 2/15 New Riegel (home), 12:00
Mon 2/17 Seneca East (home), 6pm (Senior Night)
Thur 2/20 Continental @ Bluffton University, 8pm (Sectional Semi-Final)