Girls Basketball Wins

High School Girls Basketball Results, by Suzanne Bucher

North Baltimore @ Vanlue – 2/13/20

Varsity Girls

North Baltimore 9-7-18-9—43

Vanlue 8-8-8-0—24

Grace Hagemyer – 15

Kenzie Perez – 12

Leah Lee – 6

Halie Inbody – 6

Hailey Lennard – 2

Mia McCartney – 2

2-PT FGM-A: 11-32 (34%)

3-PT FGM-A: 4-22 (18%)

FTM-A: 9-20 (45%)

Rebounds: 34 (Hagemyer 16, Inbody 10)

Assists Leader: Lennard 3, Lee 3

Steals Leader: Smith 3, Hagemyer 2

Blocks Leader: Hagemyer 12

Turnovers: 11

Coach Pelton added” The girls have won 5 of their last 6 games. Grace Hagemyer had a Triple-Double with 15 points, 16 rebounds, 12 blocks”

Varsity Overall Record 12-7, BVC 7-3

JV Girls

N Baltimore – 27

Vanlue – 15

UPCOMING GIRLS GAMES

Sat 2/15 New Riegel (home), 12:00

Mon 2/17 Seneca East (home), 6pm (Senior Night)

Thur 2/20 Continental @ Bluffton University, 8pm (Sectional Semi-Final)