Girls Basketball Game Preview

The North Baltimore Tigers will head out on the road to face off against the Pettisville Blackbirds at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The squads are rolling into the game with opposing streaks: North Baltimore has struggled recently with eight losses in a row, while Pettisville will arrive with three straight wins.

North Baltimore suffered their biggest defeat since November 28, 2023 on Saturday. They might be feeling deja-vu: they lost 49-24 to Arcadia, which was the same score (and result) they got the week prior. While losing is never fun, North Baltimore can’t take it too hard given the team’s big disadvantage in MaxPreps’ Ohio basketball rankings (they are ranked 800th, while Arcadia is ranked 175th).

Despite the defeat, North Baltimore had strong showings from Mackenna Ducat, who scored ten points along with five rebounds and two blocks, and Alex Greeno, who scored five points. Ducat hasn’t dropped below two blocks for three straight games.

Meanwhile, Pettisville earned a 36-27 victory over Ottawa Hills on Tuesday. That’s two games straight that Pettisville has won by exactly nine points.

North Baltimore’s loss was their 12th straight at home dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 1-10. As for Pettisville, their win bumped their record up to 7-5.

Source: MaxPreps.com