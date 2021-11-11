Girls Basketball Schedule 2021-22

The North Baltimore Lady Tigers have completed their scrimmage schedule and will travel to Northwood for a Preview Game this evening (Nov. 11).
The season opener is at Otsego, Nov. 19, with a 6:00 start for the Junior Varsity.
Additional Winter schedules in the coming days.
subject to change…
|Girls Basketball
|11/11
|Preview Game
|Away (Northwood)
|11/19
|Otsego
|Away
|6:00
|11/23
|Hopewell Loudon
|Home
|6:00
|11/30
|Upper Scioto Valley (varsity only)
|Away
|6:00
|12/2
|Pandora-Gilboa
|Home
|6:00
|12/7
|Holgate
|Home
|6:00
|12/9
|Riverdale
|Away
|6:00
|12/11
|Bluffton
|Home
|11:00
|12/16
|Van Buren
|Home
|6:00
|12/27
|Ayersville T
|Away
|TBA
|12/29
|Ayersville T
|Away
|TBA
|1/4
|Liberty Center
|Away
|6:00
|1/6
|Vanlue
|Away
|6:00
|1/8
|Mohawk
|Home
|11:00
|1/11
|JV at Monclova CA
|Away
|6:00
|1/13
|Arlington
|Home
|6:00
|1/15
|Patrick-Henry
|Away
|Noon
|1/20
|Cory-Rawson
|Away
|6:00
|1/22
|Cardinal Stritch
|Home
|11:00
|1/25
|Hardin Northern
|Away
|6:00
|1/27
|Liberty Benton
|Home
|6:00
|2/1
|Seneca-East
|Home
|6:00
|2/3
|McComb
|Away
|6:00
|2/10
|Arcadia
|Home
|6:00