November 11, 2021

Girls Basketball Schedule 2021-22

 

The North Baltimore Lady Tigers have completed their scrimmage schedule and will travel to Northwood for a Preview Game this evening (Nov. 11).

The season opener is at Otsego, Nov. 19, with a 6:00 start for the Junior Varsity.

Additional Winter schedules in the coming days.

subject to change…

Girls Basketball
    
    
    
11/11Preview GameAway (Northwood) 
11/19OtsegoAway6:00
11/23Hopewell LoudonHome6:00
11/30Upper Scioto Valley (varsity only)Away6:00
12/2Pandora-GilboaHome6:00
12/7HolgateHome6:00
12/9RiverdaleAway6:00
12/11BlufftonHome11:00
12/16Van BurenHome6:00
12/27Ayersville TAwayTBA
12/29Ayersville TAwayTBA
1/4Liberty CenterAway6:00
1/6VanlueAway6:00
1/8MohawkHome11:00
1/11JV at Monclova CAAway6:00
1/13ArlingtonHome6:00
1/15Patrick-HenryAwayNoon
1/20Cory-RawsonAway6:00
1/22Cardinal StritchHome11:00
1/25Hardin NorthernAway6:00
1/27Liberty BentonHome6:00
2/1Seneca-EastHome6:00
2/3McCombAway6:00
2/10ArcadiaHome6:00

