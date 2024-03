Girls Basketball State Tournament Recap

The OHSAA girls basketball state tournament concluded Saturday night at University of Dayton Arena. State championships were won by Olmsted Falls in Division I, Cincinnati Purcell Marian in Division II, Columbus Africentric in Division III and Fort Loramie in Division IV. Full coverage is available at: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Basketball-Girls/Girls-Basketball-2023-24/2024-Girls-Basketball-State-Tournament