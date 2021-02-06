NBX WaterShedsun
May 2019
Briar Hill Health Update
March 2020
Logo
Weekly Specials
BVH March 2020
Ol’ Jenny
January Start with us
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Oct. 2018 Update

Girls BBall Results

High School Girls Basketball Results, by Suzanne Bucher

North Baltimore @ Seneca East – 2/1/2021

 VARSITY GIRLS
Seneca East 18-11-16-10—55

North Baltimore 9-11-16-2—38

————————–

Mia McCartney – 17

Kenzie Perez – 6

Halie Inbody – 6

Lexi Long – 3

Gabby Estrada – 2

Leia Thomas – 2

Grace Hagemyer – 2

 

2-PT FGM-A:  13-21 (62%)

3-PT FGM-A:  3-19 (16%)

FTM-A:  3-6 (50%)

Rebounds: NB 31, LC 30

Rebound Leader: McCartney 10, Hagemyer 8

Assists Leaders: Lennard 3, Inbody 2

Steals Leaders: McCartney 1, Perez 1

Turnovers: NB 20, LC 7

**************************************************************************************************************************

Vanlue @ North Baltimore – 2/4/2021

VARSITY GIRLS

North Baltimore 15-18-13-17—63

Vanlue 10-9-3-12—34

—————————

Kenzie Perez – 17

Halie Inbody – 12

Grace Hagemyer – 11

Mia McCartney – 9

Leia Thomas – 8

Hailey Lennard – 2

Lydia Feehan – 2

Lucy Trout – 2

 

2-PT FGM-A:  20-37 (54%)

3-PT FGM-A:  6-15 (40%)

FTM-A:  3-5 (60%)

Rebounds: NB 31, VAN 18

Rebound Leaders: Hagemyer 11, Lennard 5

Assists Leaders: Lennard 7, Hagemyer 6

Steals Leaders: Lennard 3, Hagemyer 3

Blocks Leaders: Hagemyer 4, Inbody 3

Turnovers: NB 13, VAN 19

Varsity Overall Record 12-6, BVC 5-4

UPCOMING GIRLS GAMES

Tue 2/9 Lake (home), 6pm

Thur 2/11 @ Pandora-Gilboa (varsity only), 6pm

Sat 2/13 @ New Riegel, 12pm

Wed 2/17 Old Fort (home), 7pm (Sectionals)

 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
February 2017
NBLS Website