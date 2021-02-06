Girls BBall Results

High School Girls Basketball Results, by Suzanne Bucher
North Baltimore @ Seneca East – 2/1/2021
VARSITY GIRLS
Seneca East 18-11-16-10—55
North Baltimore 9-11-16-2—38
————————–
Mia McCartney – 17
Kenzie Perez – 6
Halie Inbody – 6
Lexi Long – 3
Gabby Estrada – 2
Leia Thomas – 2
Grace Hagemyer – 2
2-PT FGM-A: 13-21 (62%)
3-PT FGM-A: 3-19 (16%)
FTM-A: 3-6 (50%)
Rebounds: NB 31, LC 30
Rebound Leader: McCartney 10, Hagemyer 8
Assists Leaders: Lennard 3, Inbody 2
Steals Leaders: McCartney 1, Perez 1
Turnovers: NB 20, LC 7
**************************************************************************************************************************
Vanlue @ North Baltimore – 2/4/2021
VARSITY GIRLS
North Baltimore 15-18-13-17—63
Vanlue 10-9-3-12—34
—————————
Kenzie Perez – 17
Halie Inbody – 12
Grace Hagemyer – 11
Mia McCartney – 9
Leia Thomas – 8
Hailey Lennard – 2
Lydia Feehan – 2
Lucy Trout – 2
2-PT FGM-A: 20-37 (54%)
3-PT FGM-A: 6-15 (40%)
FTM-A: 3-5 (60%)
Rebounds: NB 31, VAN 18
Rebound Leaders: Hagemyer 11, Lennard 5
Assists Leaders: Lennard 7, Hagemyer 6
Steals Leaders: Lennard 3, Hagemyer 3
Blocks Leaders: Hagemyer 4, Inbody 3
Turnovers: NB 13, VAN 19
Varsity Overall Record 12-6, BVC 5-4
UPCOMING GIRLS GAMES
Tue 2/9 Lake (home), 6pm
Thur 2/11 @ Pandora-Gilboa (varsity only), 6pm
Sat 2/13 @ New Riegel, 12pm
Wed 2/17 Old Fort (home), 7pm (Sectionals)