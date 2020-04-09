Give a Treat with a Kid-Friendly Sweet

(Family Features) Letting kids get hands-on in the kitchen is an easy way to keep them busy while teaching important life skills.

Planning for delicious snacks children can make all on their own (or with minimal assistance) makes for a winning solution, and these Crazy Candy Ice Cream Sandwiches are a prime example.

Crazy Candy Ice Cream Sandwiches

Prep time: 10 minutes

Servings: 6

1 cup vanilla ice cream

1/4 cup chopped candy bar

6 graham cracker sheets, broken into 12 squares

1/2 cup semisweet chocolate morsels

1 1/2 tablespoons refined coconut oil or vegetable oil

multi-colored sprinkles (optional)

In medium bowl, stir ice cream until just softened. Stir in chopped candy. Working quickly, scoop ice cream mixture onto six graham cracker squares. Top with remaining graham cracker squares, gently pressing down until ice cream reaches edges of crackers. Place in shallow, wax paper-lined pan. Freeze 1 hour. In small, microwave-safe bowl, combine chocolate morsels and coconut oil. Microwave on high 40-60 seconds, or until melted, stirring vigorously every 20 seconds. Let stand at room temperature 10 minutes. Remove sandwiches from freezer. Dip half of each sandwich into chocolate mixture. Immediately scatter sprinkles over chocolate, if desired. Return to wax paper-lined pan. Freeze about 5 minutes, or until chocolate sets. Serve immediately or individually wrap in plastic wrap and store in freezer.

