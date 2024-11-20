North Baltimore, Ohio

Give Thanks for This No-Bake Dessert

(Culinary.net) With Thanksgiving right around the corner, hosts know pumpkin pie will be on the menu. Save some space in the oven this year with this no-bake Pumpkin Chiffon Pie, and find more recipes for the holiday season at Culinary.net.

Pumpkin Chiffon Pie

Recipe courtesy of “Cookin’ Savvy”
Servings: 8-10

  • 1 envelope unflavored gelatin
  • 1 can pumpkin
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon ginger
  • 1/2 teaspoon cloves
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1 beaten egg
  • 3/4 cup milk
  • 1 cup whipped topping, plus additional for serving (optional)
  • 1 graham cracker pie shell
  1. In saucepan, mix gelatin, pumpkin, cinnamon, ginger, cloves, salt and sugar. Whisk in egg and milk. Bring to boil over medium heat while stirring.
  2. Set aside and let slightly cool then whisk in 1 cup whipped topping. Pour into pie shell. Refrigerate overnight.
  3. Serve with additional whipped topping, if desired.


SOURCE:
Culinary.net

