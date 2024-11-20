Give Thanks for This No-Bake Dessert

(Culinary.net) With Thanksgiving right around the corner, hosts know pumpkin pie will be on the menu. Save some space in the oven this year with this no-bake Pumpkin Chiffon Pie, and find more recipes for the holiday season at Culinary.net.
Pumpkin Chiffon Pie
Recipe courtesy of “Cookin’ Savvy”
Servings: 8-10
- 1 envelope unflavored gelatin
- 1 can pumpkin
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/2 teaspoon ginger
- 1/2 teaspoon cloves
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1 beaten egg
- 3/4 cup milk
- 1 cup whipped topping, plus additional for serving (optional)
- 1 graham cracker pie shell
- In saucepan, mix gelatin, pumpkin, cinnamon, ginger, cloves, salt and sugar. Whisk in egg and milk. Bring to boil over medium heat while stirring.
- Set aside and let slightly cool then whisk in 1 cup whipped topping. Pour into pie shell. Refrigerate overnight.
- Serve with additional whipped topping, if desired.
SOURCE:
Culinary.net