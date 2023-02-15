Gloria Hoffsis, 91, BG, former NB

Gloria Hoffsis, 91, of Bowling Green, passed away at 8:30 a.m., Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at her residence. She was born on June 3, 1931, in North Baltimore to the late Clarence and Gladys (Bland) Shafer. She married George Edward Hoffsis on October 31, 1948, and he preceded her in death on December 9, 2017.



Gloria is survived by her sons: David (Mary) Hoffsis of Bowling Green, Thomas (Peggy) Hoffsis of Bowling Green and Robert Bruce Hoffsis of Bowling Green; daughters: Georgia Kay Roberts of Perrysburg, Robin (Doug) Walton of Jerry City and Ivy Hoffsis of Weston; brothers: Joe (Mabel) Shafer of Toledo and Gary (Pat) Shafer of The Villages, FL; 9 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by brothers: Robert James, Bob Shafer, Donald Shaffer and Keith Shafer; sisters: Nancy Himmler, Jean Akerman and Joanne Oman; and her beloved granddaughter, Amanda Wittenmyer-Burrell.



Gloria was a homemaker and had worked at Hills Department Store in Bowling Green until their closing. She was a member of St. Luke’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, North Baltimore. Gloria enjoyed camping, bingo, reading and watching old western’s.



A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 17, 2023, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore, where visitation will be held 1 hours (10-11 a.m.) prior to the service. Burial will be in New Maplewood Cemetery, North Baltimore.



Memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, North Baltimore and/or Bridge Home Health and Hospice.



Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.