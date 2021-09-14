Gloria Nunez, 53, of North Baltimore, passed away at 6:10pm on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay. She was born on September 13, 1967, in Defiance to Manuel and Irma (Ramos) Hernandez.





Gloria is survived by her mother, Irma Hernandez of Fostoria; son, Miguel (Kesha) Nunez of Oakwood, OH; Maria (Felix) Hernandez-Lopez of North Baltimore and Angelica Hernandez of North Baltimore; brothers: Manuel (Barbara) Hernandez of Fostoria, Mark (Susie) Hernandez of Fostoria and Armando (Cassandra) Hernandez of Fostoria; sisters: Effie Hernandez of Fostoria and Yvonne (Concepcion) Gama of Fostoria; grandchildren: Juan, Jesus, Felix, Yazmine, Angelica, Patty, Zavier, Zeke and Max. She was preceded in death by her father, Manuel Hernandez; and sister, Viola (Michael) Kimberly.



A funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore. Burial will be in Weaver Cemetery, Bloom Township. Visitation will be held from 11:00am-1:00pm on Monday, September 20, 2021, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. Memorial contributions may be made to Smith-Crates Funeral Home, 515 N. Main Street, North Baltimore, OH 45872. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.