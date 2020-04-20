Go Big with a Bread Bowl

(Culinary.net) Perfect for afternoon snacking or as an appetizer, this Spinach-Ham Dip is warmed inside a bread bowl and can be served with bread cubes, crackers or tortilla chips.

Spinach-Ham Dip

2 cups ricotta cheese

1 cup sour cream

1 package (10 ounces) frozen spinach, thawed and squeezed dry

1/4 pound ham, cubed

3/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

2 green onions, thinly sliced

1 round bread loaf (16 ounces), unsliced

Heat oven to 350° F. In medium bowl, blend ricotta cheese and sour cream until smooth. Add spinach, ham, Parmesan cheese and green onions; mix until blended. Cut 1-2-inch diameter circle out of top of bread loaf. Reserve top. Remove bread inside loaf, leaving about 1 inch along sides. Pour cheese mixture into bread bowl. Replace top. Cover bread loaf in aluminum foil and bake 60 minutes, or until warmed through. Take bread removed from inside bread bowl and cut into dipping sized chunks. Remove bread from aluminum foil and place on platter. Scatter bread chunks around bread bowl to use for dunking in cheese sauce.

