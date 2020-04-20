Go Big with a Bread Bowl

(Culinary.net) Perfect for afternoon snacking or as an appetizer, this Spinach-Ham Dip is warmed inside a bread bowl and can be served with bread cubes, crackers or tortilla chips.
Find more snack ideas at Culinary.net.
Watch video to see how to make this recipe!
Spinach-Ham Dip
- 2 cups ricotta cheese
- 1 cup sour cream
- 1 package (10 ounces) frozen spinach, thawed and squeezed dry
- 1/4 pound ham, cubed
- 3/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
- 2 green onions, thinly sliced
- 1 round bread loaf (16 ounces), unsliced
- Heat oven to 350° F.
- In medium bowl, blend ricotta cheese and sour cream until smooth. Add spinach, ham, Parmesan cheese and green onions; mix until blended.
- Cut 1-2-inch diameter circle out of top of bread loaf. Reserve top. Remove bread inside loaf, leaving about 1 inch along sides. Pour cheese mixture into bread bowl. Replace top. Cover bread loaf in aluminum foil and bake 60 minutes, or until warmed through.
- Take bread removed from inside bread bowl and cut into dipping sized chunks.
- Remove bread from aluminum foil and place on platter. Scatter bread chunks around bread bowl to use for dunking in cheese sauce.
SOURCE:
Culinary.net