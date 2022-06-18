Go Natural: 6 Must-Have Essentials for the Summer Season

(BPT) – With summer upon us, it’s time to stock up on essentials like deodorant, sun protection and toothpaste for that bright smile. And if you want truly natural personal care products with ingredients that are safe and effective, then it is important to do some research before you buy. Look for products that have ingredients that are sourced and derived from nature, free of any artificial flavors, fragrances, colors, sweeteners, preservatives and animal ingredients, not tested on animals and transparent in purpose, sourcing and processing.

To help with your homework, consider the below must-have natural essentials for summer and how you can create some solutions at home.

1. Sunscreen

Protecting your skin from the sun should be a year-round concern, but it is especially important during the summer months when we spend more time outdoors. Look for brands that make fragrance free, paraben free and sulfate free SPF formulas and that are reef friendly too. For the face, try a tinted moisturizer with SPF to make your morning routine easier. And when you’re out and about, a travel sunscreen stick makes re-applying a breeze.

2. Deodorant

Deodorant is truly essential during the hottest days of the year. From barbecues to days at the beach, you want to feel and smell your best with a product that is safe for your skin. Look for natural deodorants with 24-hour odor and wetness protection that are free from artificial fragrances, preservatives, aluminum, parabens and animal testing.

3. Bug repellant

Long summer nights are one of the best parts of the season, but when the mosquitoes and flies come out to bite, bug repellant is a necessity. Consider a DIY natural bug spray recipe that can include using citrus, lavender or other natural oils. Mosquitos cannot stand the smell of citrus, so use a common natural repellent like lemon oil.

4. Toothpaste

Everyone wants a brighter smile this summer and toothpastes derived from natural ingredients offer several benefits for your oral health. Look for formulas with zinc citrate and sea salt to help deliver a soothing experience and a deep clean, or consider options with zinc citrate and hydrated silica to fight odor-causing bacteria and remove surface stains for fresh breath and bright teeth.

5. Aloe vera

Aloe vera gel is a classic summer staple for when your skin gets a little too much sun. In fact, the American Academy of Dermatology recommends aloe vera as an after-sun treatment. Look for aloe vera gel that is from fresh cut aloe leaves and has a clear instead of a bright, artificial green. This will help moisturize your sunburned skin and keep it from itching and peeling.

6. BPA-free reusable water bottle

When you’re outside and active during warm summer days, your body cools itself down by producing more sweat. To avoid dehydration, drinking plenty of water is also essential when it comes to personal care. Carrying a reusable water bottle helps keep you hydrated, and it also helps cut down waste and single-use plastic that can be harmful to the environment.

You may notice the term “BPA-free” on many reusable water bottle brands. BPA stands for Bisphenol-A, which is a chemical used in plastics that can seep into liquid and food. Most water bottle manufacturers have adapted to eliminate BPA from their products, but it’s important to look for a BPA-free label to be sure.

