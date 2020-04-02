Go Simple with Salmon

(Culinary.net) Make your next family meal quick and tasty with a recipe that calls for common ingredients and simple preparation. These Southwest Salmon Patties are ideal for putting on the table on those busy weeknights, bringing the family together despite hectic schedules.

Find more family meal inspiration at Culinary.net.

Watch video to see how to make this recipe!

Southwest Salmon Patties

Serves: 4

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup sour cream

1 teaspoon grated lime zest

4 teaspoons lime juice

3 tablespoons fresh cilantro, chopped

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 1/2 cups panko breadcrumbs, divided

1 pound skinless, boneless salmon filets, chopped

4 ounces whole green chiles, drained and chopped

2 scallions, thinly sliced

1/2 cup vegetable oil

In medium bowl, whisk mayonnaise, sour cream, lime zest, lime juice and cilantro. In large bowl, combine salt, pepper, 3/4 cup breadcrumbs, salmon, chiles, scallions and 3 tablespoons mayonnaise mixture. Form salmon mixture into four patties. Cover patties with remaining breadcrumbs. In skillet, heat oil. Add breaded patties and cook until golden brown, about 3 minutes on each side. Serve with remaining mayonnaise mixture.

SOURCE:

Culinary.net