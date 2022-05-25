Goat Yoga at Briar Hill Postponed

Goat Yoga at Briar Hill Heath Campus, scheduled for today, is postponed until June 1, 10 am – due to weather…

We are celebrating Senior Health & Wellness Day with Goat Yoga!



Local Seniors (55+) are invited to join us to bottle feed baby goats and practice a balanced mind, body and spirit with Instructor Katy!



Nurses will be onsite to complete biometric screening for any participants who would like to know their blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar.

Registration Required! Limited Availability.

Must Register to Stephanie @ 419-957-8327