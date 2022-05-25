North Baltimore, Ohio

May 25, 2022 3:12 pm

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
Weekly Specials
Logo
2022.03.25 Update website
March 2020
OB You’re Expecting
Ol’ Jenny
Briar Hill Health Update
3 panel GIF

Goat Yoga at Briar Hill Postponed

 

Goat Yoga at Briar Hill Heath Campus, scheduled for today, is postponed until June 1, 10 am – due to weather…

We are celebrating Senior Health & Wellness Day with Goat Yoga!

Local Seniors (55+) are invited to join us to bottle feed baby goats and practice a balanced mind, body and spirit with Instructor Katy!

Nurses will be onsite to complete biometric screening for any participants who would like to know their blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar.
 
Registration Required! Limited Availability.
 
Must Register to Stephanie @ 419-957-8327 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website