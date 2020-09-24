Goldfish Crackers Celebrates National Family Day with Exclusive Giveaway

(BPT) – According to a new research study, Goldfish crackers uncovered that 91% of Americans who live with or visit children regularly feel that they would like to spend even more quality time with their family than they currently do! To encourage these family moments, Goldfish will release a one-of-a-kind GOldFISH card game via an Instagram giveaway, to help inspire valuable family bonding time and bring smiles to people of all ages. The giveaway launches today, and consumers can enter to win through National Family Day on Sept. 26, 2020. Inspired by a love for creativity, imagination and of course, everyone’s favorite #SnackThatSmilesBack, the game includes a pack of custom playing cards in the shape of iconic Goldfish crackers and a bag of Goldfish Colors crackers for snacking on while playing the game at home with loved ones.

Goldfish also uncovered that 96% of respondents agree that the quality time they spend with their family is one of the most fun parts of their current day-to-day routine and nearly eight in ten (75%) Americans who regularly spend time with kids in their family are “extremely” or “very” interested in finding new activities that could be fun to do together. That’s why Goldfish crackers created a new, family-friendly activity that brings the two together. Want to enter? The brand will select 100 winners that visit @GoldfishSmiles on Instagram and tag someone who makes them smile in the comments of the GOldFISH Card Game giveaway post starting at 8 AM ET on 9/23/2020 through 11:59 PM ET on 9/26/2020. No Purchase Necessary, open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & DC, 18 years or older, void where prohibited.

METHODOLOGY: An online poll was conducted between Sept. 11–13, 2020 among U.S. Nationwide Sample of Adults, 18+ years-old, who currently live with at least one child <18, who is their relative or regularly (at least once a week) visits relatives (i.e. immediate or extended family) that have at least one child <18 living with them. n = 1,279