Good Friday Musical Reflection at Noon on April 18th at Carey, OH Shrine

At noon on Good Friday, April 18, all are invited to attend “Crown of Thorns” presented by the Adoramus Ecumenical Choir. This musical reflection on the passion and death of Christ has moving music by Danielle Rose, Joseph Martin, Victor Johnson, Allen Pote, Deborah Govenor, and Geoff Weaver.

Directed and accompanied by Anthony Gallina, Director of Music Ministries at Our Lady of Consolation, the Adoramus Choir is an ensemble comprised of members of Christian churches of many denominations.

All are welcome to come and listen to the music of this most sacred and somber day in the stunning acoustics of the historic Basilica and Shrine.