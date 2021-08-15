The North Baltimore Alumni Association hosted a Golf Tournament in conjunction with the recent Good Ole Summertime Festival on Saturday, July 31.

More than 80 golfers teed off at 8:ooam at Birch Run Golf Course in quest of one of the titles: Alumni Champ, Mixed Team Champ, or Open Division Champ.

Here are those results:

Alumni Division: (Both players must be NBHS graduates)

1. Mark Atkins and Scott Atkins

2. Charlie Kelley and Bill Heilman

3. Roscoe Graham and Brian Gomez

Mixed Divison: (Male/Female)

1. Bill Bucher and Jordan Bucher

2. Jeff Reynolds and Lola Reynolds

3. Greg Mills and Saundra Buchanan

Open Division: (Others)

1. Hunter Foltz/ Harris

2. Jerod South and Butch Light

3. Dan Davis and Chad Kiser

The proceeds from the tournament benefit the North Baltimore High School Alumni Association scholarship fund, which was first awarded in 2006. The recipients of scholarships for 2021 were: Mikayla Buchanan, Meghan Thompson, and Hannah Swartz.

The NB Alumni Association thanks all the wonderful sponsors for the many generous contributions and donations.