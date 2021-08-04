GOST 2021 5K results

Thank you to everyone that came out for the Good Ole SummerTime 5K!
T-Shirts this years were donated by Medical Diagnostic Center Blanchard Valley Health System and North Baltimore Nutrition!
Levi Trout first place male 18:42.22
Caitlin Schwartz first place female 21:44.84.
All participants and time online: runsignup.com/Race/OH/NorthBaltimore/GOST5KFootRace
Thank you Ed Schetter and the Motorcycle Road Guard & North Baltimore Fire Department for keeping all our runners safe!
A big thank you to Dave’s Running Store for ALL your support!
Mark your calendar’s for next years GOST 5K Saturday, July 30th start time 8 am!
If you have any questions please let me know Laura Vitt #419-857-1328 or DM page.