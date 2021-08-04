GOST 2021 5K results

Thank you to everyone that came out for the Good Ole SummerTime 5K!

T-Shirts this years were donated by Medical Diagnostic Center Blanchard Valley Health System and North Baltimore Nutrition!

Levi Trout first place male 18:42.22

Caitlin Schwartz first place female 21:44.84.

All participants and time online: runsignup.com/Race/OH/NorthBaltimore/GOST5KFootRace

Thank you Ed Schetter and the Motorcycle Road Guard & North Baltimore Fire Department for keeping all our runners safe!

A big thank you to Dave’s Running Store for ALL your support!

Mark your calendar’s for next years GOST 5K Saturday, July 30th start time 8 am!

If you have any questions please let me know Laura Vitt #419-857-1328 or DM page.

Fotos by Ferg (https://scottferguson.zenfolio.com/)