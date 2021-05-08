GOST 2021 Car Show Information

—$15.00 Registration Fee

On Walnut Street & North Main Street down (Enter at Cherry Street/North Main Street by Powell Elementary.

See Map RIGHT >>>>>>>

—For more information:

Tim Pelton at 419.857.1268/

guypelton88@gmail.com

Paul King at 419.575.3597/

pking7285@yahoo.com

Mike Soltis at 419.806.2116/

mts5588@gmail.com

—Music by DJ Larry Reese

—Classic Slot Car Races

Pro-Tinker Toys

—Festival & Organizers not responsible for any damage at event

—Posters printed by

Briarhillhc.com

North Baltimore, Ohio

July 31, 2021

Registration – 8:30 Am till 11 Am

Car Show – 11 Am till 3:30 Pm

Awards – 3 Pm

Good Ole Summertime Festival

CAR SHOW 2021

FIRST 150 REGISTERED GET AMERICAN FLAGS!

MORE THAN 30 TROPHIES AND 8 Gift Cards!

With Trucks, Tractors, Jeeps and Cycles too!

—————-