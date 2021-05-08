GOST 2021 Car Show Information

—$15.00 Registration Fee
On Walnut Street & North Main Street down (Enter at Cherry Street/North Main Street by Powell Elementary.
See Map RIGHT >>>>>>>
—For more information:
Tim Pelton at 419.857.1268/
guypelton88@gmail.com
Paul King at 419.575.3597/
pking7285@yahoo.com
Mike Soltis at 419.806.2116/
mts5588@gmail.com
—Music by DJ Larry Reese
—Classic Slot Car Races
Pro-Tinker Toys
—Festival & Organizers not responsible for any damage at event
—Posters printed by
Briarhillhc.com
North Baltimore, Ohio
July 31, 2021
Registration – 8:30 Am till 11 Am
Car Show – 11 Am till 3:30 Pm
Awards – 3 Pm
Good Ole Summertime Festival
CAR SHOW 2021
FIRST 150 REGISTERED GET AMERICAN FLAGS!
MORE THAN 30 TROPHIES AND 8 Gift Cards!
With Trucks, Tractors, Jeeps and Cycles too!
—————-