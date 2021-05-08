NBX WaterShedsun
Logo
3 panel GIF
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Oct. 2018 Update
BVH March 2020
March 2020
Briar Hill Health Update
May 2019
Weekly Specials
January Start with us
Ol’ Jenny

GOST 2021 Car Show Information

 

—$15.00 Registration Fee

On Walnut Street & North Main Street down (Enter at Cherry Street/North Main Street by Powell Elementary.

See Map RIGHT >>>>>>>

GOST 2021 Car Show Map/Directions
CLICK to ENLARGE

—For more information:
Tim Pelton at 419.857.1268/
guypelton88@gmail.com
Paul King at 419.575.3597/
pking7285@yahoo.com
Mike Soltis at 419.806.2116/
mts5588@gmail.com

—Music by DJ Larry Reese
—Classic Slot Car Races
Pro-Tinker Toys
—Festival & Organizers not responsible for any damage at event

—Posters printed by
Briarhillhc.com
North Baltimore, Ohio

July 31, 2021
Registration – 8:30 Am till 11 Am
Car Show – 11 Am till 3:30 Pm
Awards – 3 Pm
Good Ole Summertime Festival
CAR SHOW 2021
FIRST 150 REGISTERED GET AMERICAN FLAGS!

MORE THAN 30 TROPHIES AND 8 Gift Cards!

With Trucks, Tractors, Jeeps and Cycles too!

—————-

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
February 2017
NBLS Website