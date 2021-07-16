GOST 2021 Schedules

7am – GOST 5K Race Packets – North Baltimore Nutrition
8am – Race begins
8am- Alumni Association Golf Scramble – Birch Run Golf Course
8:30-11am- Car Show Registration – North Main Street
9am – Flag raising, prayer, and national anthem – Gazebo
9:00a – 8:00p – Street Market 120 Block North Main
9am-4pm Military Vehicles Display – West Broadway/Good Shepherd Lot
9:15am-5K Awards – North Baltimore Nutrician
11:00am-3:30pm- Car Show – North Main Cherry to Walnut
10:00am-11pm: Rides – North Main past Cherry Street/Powell School
11:15am-Marching Band and Cheerleaders at Millstream Lot
12-1pm: Talent Show – Main Stage
12-5pm: Flower Show – NB Library – Wolfe Community Room
2-4pm- East of Cheyenne – Main Stage
3pm- Car Show Awards – TBA
12pm-11:30pm- Beer Tent Open – East Broadway
1-6pm- Bingo (NBVFD Firehall)
3-5pm- Basketball tournament (games tba) Huntington Bank lot
5-7:30- Swingmania – Main Stage
8:30-11:30 Tongue n’ Groove – Main State
10pm- Fireworks – NB Village Park
*Sponsorship announcements will be made between bands.