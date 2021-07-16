GOST 2021 Schedules

Additional info for any registrations and sign-ups is forthcoming (as far as we know…):

7am – GOST 5K Race Packets – North Baltimore Nutrition

8am – Race begins

8am- Alumni Association Golf Scramble – Birch Run Golf Course

8:30-11am- Car Show Registration – North Main Street

9am – Flag raising, prayer, and national anthem – Gazebo

9:00a – 8:00p – Street Market 120 Block North Main

9am-4pm Military Vehicles Display – West Broadway/Good Shepherd Lot

9:15am-5K Awards – North Baltimore Nutrician

11:00am-3:30pm- Car Show – North Main Cherry to Walnut

10:00am-11pm: Rides – North Main past Cherry Street/Powell School

11:15am-Marching Band and Cheerleaders at Millstream Lot

12-1pm: Talent Show – Main Stage

12-5pm: Flower Show – NB Library – Wolfe Community Room

2-4pm- East of Cheyenne – Main Stage

3pm- Car Show Awards – TBA

12pm-11:30pm- Beer Tent Open – East Broadway

1-6pm- Bingo (NBVFD Firehall)

3-5pm- Basketball tournament (games tba) Huntington Bank lot

5-7:30- Swingmania – Main Stage

8:30-11:30 Tongue n’ Groove – Main State

10pm- Fireworks – NB Village Park

*Sponsorship announcements will be made between bands.