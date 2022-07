The 43rd Good Ole Summertime Day Festival schedule has been updated by the North Baltimore Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Fireworks Show permitting/authorization process has not been finalized but appears to be near completion. The official word will be announced as soon as it is received! Thank you for your continued patience and know that NBACC has worked very hard to have fireworks for GOST 2022!

In the meantime, check out the events that ARE scheduled!