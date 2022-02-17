GOST 2022 Planning Meet Next Monday, Feb. 21

The planning for North Baltimore’s 2022 Good Ole Summertime Festival has begun! The North Baltimore Area Chamber of Commerce is very excited for this year’s festival!

The 43rd Annual Good Ole Summertime Festival (GOST) will again offer – Food, Live Music, Amusement Rides, Street Market and more!

Anyone interested in assisting with the 2022 North Baltimore Good Ole Summertime Festival is invited to our next meeting, Monday February 21 at 4pm at the North Baltimore McDonald’s.

If you are unable to attend, but are interested in assisting with the festival in some way, please contact Ben Pack at bpack@nbls.org

There are also sponsorship opportunties availible.

For NB Area Chamber of Commerce information please contact Leisa Zeigler (President/Director) @ 419-350-1406 or email: nbacc284@gmail.com

NB Area C of C

111 E Broadway

PO Box 284

North Baltimore, OH 45872