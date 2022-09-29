GOST 2023 “Interest” Meeting Scheduled

from Dee Hosmer, NB resident and village council member

Many were disappointed to hear the news that Good Old Summertime will no longer be held.

There are a few of us that would like to see NB still offer a festival for our residents to enjoy.

We would love to hear your ideas!

Come be a part of the planning committee or sign up to volunteer for the day of the festival. There is something for everyone to help with. Many hands make light work!!