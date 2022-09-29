North Baltimore, Ohio

September 29, 2022 7:17 am

GOST 2023 “Interest” Meeting Scheduled

 

from Dee Hosmer, NB resident and village council member

Many were disappointed to hear the news that Good Old Summertime will no longer be held.
 
There are a few of us that would like to see NB still offer a festival for our residents to enjoy.
 
We would love to hear your ideas!
 
Come be a part of the planning committee or sign up to volunteer for the day of the festival. There is something for everyone to help with. Many hands make light work!!
 
The First Meeting will be to see if we have enough interest to make this happen.
 
Meeting to be held:
October 10, 2022 at 7 pm
Location:  Hancock Wood Electric Meeting Room
 
If you can’t make that meeting but want to be a part of the committee, reach out and let Dee Hosmer on Facebook know you are interested.

