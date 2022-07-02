GOST 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament Update – Register Today

Format – Teams will play one game to 21 points, by 1’s and 2’s. There may be a game clock set depending on the number of teams that enter the tournament. Each team must have at least three players on its roster.

Start of the Game – First possession of the ball will be awarded to the winner of a coin flip

Checking the Ball – The ball shall be “checked” before the start of the game at the top of the key, and after all usual and unusual stoppages of play, including, but not limited to: steals, turnovers, made baskets, all fouls, out-of-bounds, and balls entering the court from another court. For any unusual stoppage of play, the team currently or last in possession of the ball shall retain possession, except after a made basket.

After a Made Basket – The team that was on defense will start at the top of the key on offense. There is no make-it-take-it.

Scorekeeping/Reporting – Teams are responsible for keeping track of the score throughout the game. The score should be announced prior to every checking of the ball. THE WINNING TEAM MUST REPORT THE GAME SCORES TO THE EVENT OFFICIALS. In the event of a score discrepancy, teams shall restart the game from the last agreed-upon score.

Fouls – Fouls will be called by the players on the court. A defensive foul on a made basket shall result in the basket counting and the fouling team starting with the ball at the top of the key. A common foul, or a foul resulting in a missed shot, shall result in the fouled team starting with the ball at the top of the key. There will be no free throws. There shall be no foul limit for players to exceed. The event officials have the right to issue warnings or disqualify teams from the tournament if teams continually foul their opponents. Excessive Fouling – Excessive fouling, with the intent to gain an advantage, will be penalized at the event official’s discretion.

Out of Bounds – In the event the ball is declared out-of-bounds, the game shall be restarted at the top of the key with the team not having last touched the ball being awarded possession. The half-court line shall be considered an out-of-bounds line. If the ball passes over the backboard, it shall be the same as an out-of-bounds violation.

Alternating Possession/Jump Balls – On the first held ball, the ball shall be awarded to the team that did not start the game with possession. Possession on all held balls thereafter shall be awarded on an alternating basis. Teams are responsible for keeping track of the alternating possession.

Defensive Rebound – After a defensive rebound of a shot attempt (regardless of the ball hitting the rim or not) the player must take the ball outside of the 3-point line with both feet before taking a shot at the basket.