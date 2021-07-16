NBX WaterShedsun
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
January Start with us
3 panel GIF
Logo
March 2020
Ol’ Jenny
Driver Wanted
Oct. 2018 Update
sales June-July
Briar Hill Health Update
BVH March 2020

GOST 5K Foot Race for 2021

 

North Baltimore’s “Good Ole SummerTime Festival” is having a 5K Foot Race!
 
North Baltimore Nutrition and North Baltimore Medical & Diagnostic Center are co-sponsoring the GOST 5K Foot Race as part of North Baltimore, Ohio‘s ‘Good Ole Summerime Festival. The proceeds of the race benefit the North Baltimore Area Chamber of Commerce.
 
7 AM – Race Packets available at @North Baltimore Nutrition
 
7:30 AM Zumba warm-up session
 
8 AM Race start time
 
$20 entry fee benefits the NBACC – North Baltimore Area Chamber of Commerce

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
February 2017
NBLS Website