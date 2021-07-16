GOST 5K Foot Race for 2021

North Baltimore’s “Good Ole SummerTime Festival” is having a 5K Foot Race!
North Baltimore Nutrition and North Baltimore Medical & Diagnostic Center are co-sponsoring the GOST 5K Foot Race as part of North Baltimore, Ohio‘s ‘Good Ole Summerime Festival. The proceeds of the race benefit the North Baltimore Area Chamber of Commerce.
7 AM – Race Packets available at @North Baltimore Nutrition
7:30 AM Zumba warm-up session
8 AM Race start time
$20 entry fee benefits the NBACC – North Baltimore Area Chamber of Commerce