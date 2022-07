The Good Ole Summertime Festival 5K Foot Race

Saturday, July 30, 2002, in Downtown North Baltimore Ohio at the GOST #43!

The Entry Fee is $20 – with questions and registration call Laura Vitt – 419-857-1328

Race Packet Pickup is at 7 am at North Baltimore Nutrician (NBN) – 128 N. Main

7:30 am is the Zumba Warm-up

The race starts at 8 am, running the traditional course that should be free of major construction in many years.