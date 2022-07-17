GOST BINGO at the Fire Hall – Benefits NB Cub Scouts

North Baltimore Gleaner Arbor Sponsoring
A part of the North Baltimore Good Ole’ Summertime Festival
Saturday, July 30, 2022
Bingo from 1:00pm to 6:00pm in the North Baltimore Fire Hall
All Proceeds go to North Baltimore Cub Scout Pack #372
Bingo will be half the “pot” unless announced differently
Every 30 Minutes Bingo will be a prize announced prior to start of Game!
“Grand Prize” Bingo starts 5:30 pm
Coverall/Blackout for $400 Lowe’s Gift Card
3 Cards for $1.00 per Bingo Game
Final Game = 1 Card for $1.00 (Limit of 3 Cards)
Children 15 and younger must play with an Adult