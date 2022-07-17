North Baltimore, Ohio

July 17, 2022 5:29 am

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
Ol’ Jenny
Weekly Specials
3 panel GIF
Logo
March 2020
Briar Hill Health Update
OB You’re Expecting
2022.03.25 Update website
GOST 2022 Rail Button
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016

GOST BINGO at the Fire Hall – Benefits NB Cub Scouts

 

North Baltimore Gleaner Arbor Sponsoring

A part of the North Baltimore Good Ole’ Summertime Festival

Saturday, July 30, 2022

Bingo from 1:00pm to 6:00pm in the North Baltimore Fire Hall

All Proceeds go to North Baltimore Cub Scout Pack #372

Bingo will be half the “pot” unless announced differently

Every 30 Minutes Bingo will be a prize announced prior to start of Game!

“Grand Prize” Bingo starts 5:30 pm
Coverall/Blackout for $400 Lowe’s Gift Card

3 Cards for $1.00 per Bingo Game

Final Game = 1 Card for $1.00 (Limit of 3 Cards)

Children 15 and younger must play with an Adult

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website