GOST BINGO at the Fire Hall – Benefits NB Cub Scouts

North Baltimore Gleaner Arbor Sponsoring

A part of the North Baltimore Good Ole’ Summertime Festival

Saturday, July 30, 2022

Bingo from 1:00pm to 6:00pm in the North Baltimore Fire Hall

All Proceeds go to North Baltimore Cub Scout Pack #372

Bingo will be half the “pot” unless announced differently

Every 30 Minutes Bingo will be a prize announced prior to start of Game!

“Grand Prize” Bingo starts 5:30 pm

Coverall/Blackout for $400 Lowe’s Gift Card

3 Cards for $1.00 per Bingo Game

Final Game = 1 Card for $1.00 (Limit of 3 Cards)

Children 15 and younger must play with an Adult