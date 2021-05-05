GOST Flea Market Registration Open

There are 30 Flea Market spaces available for 2021.
GOOD OLE SUMMERTIME FESTIVAL
FLEA MARKET AND CRAFT SHOW
Downtown North Baltimore, OH
Saturday, July 31, 2021
QUESTIONS Contact:
Leisa Zeigler (419) 350-1406
or Email: nbacc284@gmail.com
- Event will run from 9:00am-8:00pm. There will be NO early teardowns. No exceptions!
- Set-up (street booths): Friday July 30 after 5:00 pm or Saturday July 31 from 7:00-8:30 am. You must be ready for sales by 9:00 am.
- No illegal items permitted on the grounds. Discovery of such items will result in immediate expulsion from the grounds by the proper authorities. . . . NO pop-its.
- No firearms, other than antiques may be sold. No ammunition or components of any kind may be sold.
- No obscene pictures or pornographic material may be sold or given away.
- Trash cans are available for your refuse. Please keep your area clean at all times.
- Parking is not permitted behind your space. All vehicles must be moved after unloading.
- Booths are reserved only when payment is included with the application. Check or money order only. No cash payments accepted.
- Booths will be assigned on a “first come, first serve” basis (by postmark date). Previous vendors will have first chance for their booth space. New vendors will be put on a waiting list. We will try to honor your request…
- Refunds will be given at the discretion of the NBACC should weather or any other event cause a cancellation.
- Electricity is very limited and not guaranteed. If your booth needs electricity, please discuss this with Leisa so arrangements can be made. Electric cords are not provided.
PLEASE RETURN APPLICATION WITH PAYMENT BY MAY 31, 2021
Make checks payable to: NBACC
North Baltimore Area Chamber of Commerce (GOST) ~ PO Box 284 ~ North Baltimore, OH 45872