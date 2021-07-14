GOST Flower Show 2021 INFO & FORMS

North Baltimore Garden Club Flower Show

NB Public Library Community Room

Saturday, July 31, 2021

12:00pm – 5:00pm

Specimen drop off: July 30, 5pm-7pm and July 31, 9am-10am

The North Baltimore Garden Club in conjunction with the Good ‘Ole Summertime Festival is pleased to announce that their annual Flower Show will be returning for 2021. It will be held on July 31, 2021 at the North Baltimore Public Library Community Room. Doors will be open from 12pm-5pm.

All gardeners are invited to enter specimens into the competition.

Specimens will be collected at the Community Room on Friday, July 30th, 5pm-7pm and again on Saturday, July 31st, 9am-10am. The Community Room will be closed from 10am-12pm for judging. Entries must be picked up between 5pm-6pm after the show unless arrangements are made at the time of drop-off.

This year’s categories are as follows:

Houseplants Outside planters and hanging baskets Fairy gardens

Floral arrangements: miniature < 6 inches, large > 6 inches Cacti and Succulent Garden

Specimen flowers, foliage, and plants: annual, perennial, rose Terrarium

Entry blanks along with official category specifications and requirements are available by contacting Tracy Cotterman at tcotterman@gmail.com or can be picked up at the following locations: NB Public Library and NB Nutrition.

Show Requirements:

All flower and foliage specimens must be in a clear vase or jar. There will be vases available to borrow at the time of drop off. Please remove all spent flowers prior to judging. Please have the required number of blooms for category specific entries. Roses will need to be labeled with their sub-category at time of drop off. The North Baltimore Garden Club in conjunction with the judge reserves the right to add or subtract categories based on entries.

Plant Categories:

Annual or Indoor Hanging Basket House Plants Small Cacti or Succulent Garden

Fairy Garden Orchid Bonsai

Large Floor Plants African Violet Flowering House Plants

Begonia Geranium Terrarium Garden

Annual Specifications:

Marigold: Large = 1 bloom, dwarf = 2 blooms

Petunia: Single = 2 flowers, one color Double = 2 flowers, one color

Zinnia: Dwarf = 2 blooms one color Large = 1 bloom

Snapdragon: 1 stem

Salvia: 1 stem

Sunflower: Small = 2 blooms Large = 1 bloom

Gladiolus: any variety nt to exceed 20 inches

All other annuals, not listed: Small = 2 blooms Large = 1 bloom

Perennial Specifications:

Clematis: any variety, 1 bloom Rudbeckia: any color, 2 blooms

Coreopsis: any variety, 3 blooms Echinacea: any color, 1 stock

Daisy: any variety, 2 blooms Hosta: any variety, 1 leaf

Delphinium: 1 stock Butterfly Bush: 1 stem

Day Lily: 1 scape Oriental/Asiatic Lily: 1 stem

All other perennial, not listed: Small = 2 blooms, Large = 1 bloom

Rose Specifications:

Hybrid Tea: 1 bloom Grandiflora: 1 spray

Floribunda: 1 spray Miniature: 1 spray

Landscape/shrub/Knock-out: 1 spray

Arrangement Specifications:

Large: greater than 6 inches

Small: less than 6 inches

Patriotic Theme: any size

Specimen pick-up: July 31, 5pm-6pm, unless other arrangements are made at time of drop-off