GOST Flower Show 2021 INFO & FORMS

North Baltimore Garden Club Flower Show
NB Public Library Community Room
Saturday, July 31, 2021
12:00pm – 5:00pm
Specimen drop off: July 30, 5pm-7pm and July 31, 9am-10am
The North Baltimore Garden Club in conjunction with the Good ‘Ole Summertime Festival is pleased to announce that their annual Flower Show will be returning for 2021. It will be held on July 31, 2021 at the North Baltimore Public Library Community Room. Doors will be open from 12pm-5pm.
All gardeners are invited to enter specimens into the competition.
Specimens will be collected at the Community Room on Friday, July 30th, 5pm-7pm and again on Saturday, July 31st, 9am-10am. The Community Room will be closed from 10am-12pm for judging. Entries must be picked up between 5pm-6pm after the show unless arrangements are made at the time of drop-off.
This year’s categories are as follows:
Houseplants Outside planters and hanging baskets Fairy gardens
Floral arrangements: miniature < 6 inches, large > 6 inches Cacti and Succulent Garden
Specimen flowers, foliage, and plants: annual, perennial, rose Terrarium
Entry blanks along with official category specifications and requirements are available by contacting Tracy Cotterman at tcotterman@gmail.com or can be picked up at the following locations: NB Public Library and NB Nutrition.
Show Requirements:
All flower and foliage specimens must be in a clear vase or jar. There will be vases available to borrow at the time of drop off. Please remove all spent flowers prior to judging. Please have the required number of blooms for category specific entries. Roses will need to be labeled with their sub-category at time of drop off. The North Baltimore Garden Club in conjunction with the judge reserves the right to add or subtract categories based on entries.
Plant Categories:
Annual or Indoor Hanging Basket House Plants Small Cacti or Succulent Garden
Fairy Garden Orchid Bonsai
Large Floor Plants African Violet Flowering House Plants
Begonia Geranium Terrarium Garden
Annual Specifications:
Marigold: Large = 1 bloom, dwarf = 2 blooms
Petunia: Single = 2 flowers, one color Double = 2 flowers, one color
Zinnia: Dwarf = 2 blooms one color Large = 1 bloom
Snapdragon: 1 stem
Salvia: 1 stem
Sunflower: Small = 2 blooms Large = 1 bloom
Gladiolus: any variety nt to exceed 20 inches
All other annuals, not listed: Small = 2 blooms Large = 1 bloom
Perennial Specifications:
Clematis: any variety, 1 bloom Rudbeckia: any color, 2 blooms
Coreopsis: any variety, 3 blooms Echinacea: any color, 1 stock
Daisy: any variety, 2 blooms Hosta: any variety, 1 leaf
Delphinium: 1 stock Butterfly Bush: 1 stem
Day Lily: 1 scape Oriental/Asiatic Lily: 1 stem
All other perennial, not listed: Small = 2 blooms, Large = 1 bloom
Rose Specifications:
Hybrid Tea: 1 bloom Grandiflora: 1 spray
Floribunda: 1 spray Miniature: 1 spray
Landscape/shrub/Knock-out: 1 spray
Arrangement Specifications:
Large: greater than 6 inches
Small: less than 6 inches
Patriotic Theme: any size
Specimen pick-up: July 31, 5pm-6pm, unless other arrangements are made at time of drop-off