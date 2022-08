GOST Flower Show Results for 2022

On July 30, 2022, the North Baltimore Garden Club held their annual flower show as part of the Good Ole Summertime Celebration.

Following are the list of winners by category:

Fairy Garden: 1st place CJ Cotterman, 2nd Cappy Cheney

Cacti or Small Succulents: 1st Monica Evans, 2nd Noke Doering, 3rd Cappy Cheney, Honorable Mention Daisy Boyer

Houseplants: 1st Marlane Mier, 2nd Cappy Cheney, 3rd Monica Evans

Potted Begonia: 1st Noke Doering

Large House/Yard Plant: HM John Straley, HM Marlane Mier

Potted Geranium: 2nd Noke Doering



Small Arrangement: 1st Lindsay Ziegler

Large Arrangement: 1st Cappy Cheney, 2nd Cappy Cheney

Petunia, single: 3rd Michael Barringer

Zinnia, dwarf: 1st Tracy Cottermam

Zinnia, large: 1st Eli Brochert, 2nd Jim Gerdeman, 3rd Jim Gerdeman

Snap Dragon: 2nd Jim Gerdeman, HM Jim Gerdeman

Sunflower, large: 1st Ginny Rister, 2nd Ginny Rister, 3rd Marlane Mier, HM Marlane Mier, HM Tina Lindquist

Gladiolus: 1st Monica Evans, 2nd Lindsay Ziegler, 3rd Monica Evans

Marigold, large: 1st Tracy Cotterman, 2nd Linda Barringer, 3rd Mike Barringer

Marigold, dwarf: 3rd Michael Barringer

Geranium, cut: 3rd Noke Doering

Shrub or Knockout Rose: 1st Noke Doering, 2nd Cappy Cheney, HM Noke Doering

Daisy: 1st Lindsay Ziegler, 3rd Tracy Cotterman

Rudbeckia: 1st Cappy Cheney, 3rd Linda Barringer

Echinacea: 1st Tracy Cotterman, 2nd Trina Hagemyer, 3rd Trina Hagemyer

Hosta: 1st Noke Doering, 2nd Tracy Cotterman, 3rd Lindsay Ziegler

Oriental or Asiatic Lily: 1st Cappy Cheney, 3rd Noke Doering

Day Lily: 1st Marlane Mier, 2nd Monica Evans, 3rd Marlane Mier, HM Trina Hagemyer

Butterfly Bush: 1st Monica Evans, 2nd Trace Cotterman, 3rd Cappy Cheney, HM Marlane Mier

Any Other Perrenial not listed: 1st Cappy Cheney, 2nd Monica Evans, 3rd Tracy Cotterman

Any Other Annual not listed: 1st Tracy Cotterman, 2nd Tracy Cotterman

Cut Begonia: 1st Cappy Cheney, 2nd Cappy Cheney, 3rd Cappy Cheney, HM Monica Evans

Dahlias: 1st Marlane Mier, 2nd Marlane Mier, 3rd Tracy Cotterman, HM Tracy Cotterman

Hydrangea: 1st Noke Doering, 3rd, Noke Doering, HM Tracy Cotterman

Hibiscus: 1st Marlane Mier, 2nd Monica Evans, 3rd Linda Barringer