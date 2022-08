North Baltimore, Ohio

The 2022 NBHS Alumni Scholarship Fundraiser was blessed with awesome weather, a great turnout of golfers and sponsors, and awesome hosts supporting the graduates of North Baltimore High School.

32 2-person teams completed in the 18-hole Scramble format tournament at Birch Run Golf Club in NB.

1st Mixed Division – Greg and Lisa Frost – 62 & Overall Low Score 1st – NBHS Alumni Div. – Roscoe Graham and Brian Gomez – 63** WON in a 3-hole scorecard playoff 2nd Alumni – Wright and Hemminger – 63 tie – 2nd in a 3-hole scorecard playoff 1st Open Division – Keifer Jones and Corey Bean – 63

Thank you to our sponsors!