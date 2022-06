The NB Rotary club is extremely excited that our Corn Hole Tournament will be returning to the Good Ole Summertime Festival! Pre-Registration is open!



Ages – 12 and Over



Entry Fee – $25 per Team



Paper Registration and Pre-Registration Payment Accepted on 07/30/2022 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM



Tournament Start – 2:00 PM



Location – Millstream Area Credit Union Parking Lot next to the Beer Tent.



Double Elimination A.C.A Rules



1st Place – $100

2nd Place – $60

3rd Place – $40