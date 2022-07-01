GOST Scramble Golf Outing for NBHS Alumni Scholarship Fund

The GOST Golf Outing, a 2-person scramble, will be held on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. This will be a shotgun start. The event helps to raise money for the NB Alumni Association Scholarship Fund.

LOTS OF CASH PRIZES!!

The cost to play is $120 per 2-person team (BR memberships DO apply) which includes: green fees, cart, Continental Breakfast, Grilled Lunch with sides, $CASH$ Prizes, beverages, 4 Mulligans and 2 Tiger Tee Advantages and more. Optional CASH Team Field Skins ($20) and 50/50 drawing day of the event!

Registration for this event is ONLINE & Mail-In ONLY! Birch Run will not be taking sign-ups or registrations.

MUCH MORE INFO Follow the link below!

This online and pre-pay process is a transition and a work in progress. We want to get everyone pre-registered and pre-paid by the deadlines. The pre-pay will streamline the registration table line (except for Skins). Extensions and workarounds are not out of the question (like for a poor weather forecast concern). We want 40 paid teams teed up and ready to go at 8 AM!

OR – Scan (take a photo of…) the QR code below with your smartphone!

All teams must be PREPAID ONLINE by July 27th to hold their spot.

All Mail-In Entries:

Must be PAID by check – “NB Alumni Assn.”

REGISTRATIONS must be postmarked by July 15

AND have completed the Online Registration with INVOICE option (instructions on website). You can also pay the invoice online until July 27 at noon.

We are limiting the field to 40 teams – we hope to fill up fast!